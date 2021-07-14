Add this metal bench to your garden or patio for $100 shipped (1+ year low, Save 23%)

OneBigOutlet (97% lifetime positive feedback from 35,000+) via Amazon is offering the Belleze 50-inch Garden Backyard Bench for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $10. If your yard, patio, or deck is in need of some additional seating, this bench is certainly worth considering. It features a metal construction that’s ready to uphold 500 pounds of weight and withstand the elements. Dimensions work out to roughly 50 by 24 by 33 inches and there’s enough room for two people to sit side by side. Its antique style is bound to bring a bit of charm to wherever you end up placing it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Tack on an additional layer of protection when using a bit of today’s savings on this can of WD-40 Specialist Long-Term Corrosion Inhibitor at $10. Applying it metal objects will protect them from rust and corrosion for up to 2 years indoors and 1 year outdoors. It’s a small investment that’s bound to come in handy not only for your bench, but a wide variety of other gear as well.

Belleze 50-inch Garden Backyard Bench features:

Antique style allows it to fit with any backyard or home

Seat capacity allows up to two people to share a space

Weight Capacity: 500 Pounds

Back Dimension: 46-3/4″(W) x 19″(H); Seat Dimension: 46-3/4″(W) x 19″(L)

Overall Dimension: 50″(W) x 24″(L) x 33-1/4″(H)

