FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add this metal bench to your garden or patio for $100 shipped (1+ year low, Save 23%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
23% off $100

OneBigOutlet (97% lifetime positive feedback from 35,000+) via Amazon is offering the Belleze 50-inch Garden Backyard Bench for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $10. If your yard, patio, or deck is in need of some additional seating, this bench is certainly worth considering. It features a metal construction that’s ready to uphold 500 pounds of weight and withstand the elements. Dimensions work out to roughly 50 by 24 by 33 inches and there’s enough room for two people to sit side by side. Its antique style is bound to bring a bit of charm to wherever you end up placing it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Tack on an additional layer of protection when using a bit of today’s savings on this can of WD-40 Specialist Long-Term Corrosion Inhibitor at $10. Applying it metal objects will protect them from rust and corrosion for up to 2 years indoors and 1 year outdoors. It’s a small investment that’s bound to come in handy not only for your bench, but a wide variety of other gear as well.

While you’re at it, you may want to check out Salomon’s Outlet Sale for up to 60% off hiking shoes, apparel, and more. Other deals that could come in handy range from 48-feet of outdoor string lights at $28, this Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer at $9, and even Bosch’s ultra-compact Pocket Driver Kit with two batteries for $69.

Belleze 50-inch Garden Backyard Bench features:

  • Antique style allows it to fit with any backyard or home
  • Seat capacity allows up to two people to share a space
  • Weight Capacity: 500 Pounds
  • Back Dimension: 46-3/4″(W) x 19″(H); Seat Dimension: 46-3/4″(W) x 19″(L)
  • Overall Dimension: 50″(W) x 24″(L) x 33-1/4″(H)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Snag Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintai...
ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stic...
Load up on summer reads from $3 in today’s eBook ...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Silicone Case falls...
Amazon unveils Kindle Vella, a serialized reading servi...
Testing, testing: Blue’s USB Yeti Blackout Mic dr...
Save $100 on Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC wireless headp...
Rock out to a $76 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max...
Show More Comments

Related

32% off

Travel with these folding desks from $36 (Up to 32% off)

From $36 Learn More
Reg. $120

Get 12 months of Tello Unlimited talk/text incl. 1GB LTE data/month for $79 (Reg. $120)

$79 Learn More
33% off

Snag Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintainer for just $13 (Save 33%)

$13 Learn More
Amazon low

ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stick returns to Amazon low at just $30

$30 Learn More
80% off

Load up on summer reads from $3 in today’s eBook Gold Box sale with up to 80% in savings

$3 Learn More
Reg. $30

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Silicone Case falls to new Amazon low at $23.50 (Reg. $30)

$23.50 Learn More

Amazon unveils Kindle Vella, a serialized reading service with three free episodes in every series

Try for FREE Learn More
Save $30

Testing, testing: Blue’s USB Yeti Blackout Mic drops to lowest price of the year at $100 ($30 off)

$100 Learn More