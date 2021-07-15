At $215 shipped, it’s hard to beat this mid-century modern sofa (Reg. $280, New low)

Amazon is offering the Casa Andrea Milano Mid-Century Modern Sofa for $215.03 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate and undercuts the previous low by over $47. If your current couch has been used for years or has begun showing some wear and tear, it could be time for a refresh. This mid-century modern offering boasts a clean style that’s bound to fit in nicely with a wide variety of other furniture pieces. In addition to the sofa, you’ll also receive two side and two square pillows. Once assembled, you can anticipate this unit will span 74 by 28 by 32 inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Create an even more modern look when affixing your TV directly to the wall with Hangman’s No-Stud Wall Mount at $23. This is a mount I’ve been using for well over a year now and can tell you first hand that it was a cinch to install and that it has held up with no complaints from me to report yet. With more than 4,200 Amazon reviews, this unit has garnered an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Other furniture deals worth peeking at range from this navy office chair for $36.50 alongside a metal bench for $100 shipped. And once you’re comfortable on the couch, you may benefit from one of the new Hisense 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TVs from $750. And if you hate fiddling with inputs and HDMI cables, this 3-in-1 switcher is down to $12.50.

Casa Andrea Milano Mid-Century Modern Sofa features:

Modern mid century sofa in various colors – Includes 2 bolster side pillows and 2 square pillows in the same fabric

Soft hand picked fabrics in button tufted design for a touch of sophistication while still giving your living room a modern feel

Super comfortable and stylish – this sofa is perfect for a small space and the colors available are sure to fit your home decor.

