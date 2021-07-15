ElevationLab’s new MagBase helps your Apple MagSafe charger stay put

Today, ElevationLab is launching its latest Apple accessory, this time focusing its sights on the official MagSafe charger. In what is a seemingly simplistic add-on, the new MagBase arrives to tackle one of the more irritating parts of Apple’s in-house magnetic charger. Gripping to a desk or nightstand, the new ElevationLab MagBase allows you to take advantage of MagSafe refueling while still being able to remove your iPhone 12 from the charger with just one hand. More details below.

ElevationLab supplements Apple’s MagSafe charger with new MagBase

For all of its strengths, one of the more common issues with Apple’s new magnetic wireless charging standard is that you can’t simply place your iPhone down on the charger and pull it off with one hand. While we’ve seen some more premium offerings that look to bring back the more simplistic use cases, today’s new unveil from ElevationLab manages to deliver that at an affordable price tag.

Enter the new MagBase, a little accessory from ElevationLab that attaches right onto the bottom of Apple’s official MagSafe charger. Gripping to your desk, nightstand, or plenty of other surfaces thanks to a micro air suction pad at the bottom, it’ll finally let you drop down an iPhone 12 series device. And then when you’re done, scoop it up with one hand by sliding your device off to the side. But for those times where you want to pick up your device and keep it refueling, the design also allows the MagSafe charger to be lifted out.

Also pairing with the MagBase, ElevationLab includes an extension cord in order to help tidy up your setup. The 3-foot USB-C cord lets you extend the reach of the cord built into the MagSafe coil.

Now available for purchase direct from ElevationLab, the new MagBase enters with a $9.95 price tag. While the accessory is certainly on the more minimum side, that’s actually not too bad for the functionality provided, in my opinion.

9to5Toys’ Take

MagSafe has proven to be one of the best, if not the killer feature for the iPhone 12, and the new MagBase from ElevationLab looks to make that experience even better. I previously took a hands-on look at Twelve South’s premium take on keeping a MagSafe charger in place, and while that is still a go-to in my setup, I am a bit envious of the versatility offered by today’s new release. Being able to get the best of both worlds for using Apple’s new charging standard definitely seems to make the MagBase worth it, especially at only $10.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!