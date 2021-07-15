FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower drops to $436 (Save $94), more

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $436.10 shipped. Typically fetching $530, you’re looking at $94 in savings with today’s offer marking only the third notable price cut to date and the lowest in four months. This 21-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advantage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 70 minutes at a time thanks to the pair of included batteries, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Its self propelled feature set will also come in handy for tackling hills and other terrain in your yard to help make your lawn care routine even easier. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live with a smaller cutting deck and the exclusion of the self propelled feature noted above, another Greenworks discount lets you save even more. Right now, its 40V 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower is down to $341.31 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $399, this marks one of the lowest prices of the year. There are some other trade-offs like only 45 minutes of runtime, but this will surely get the job done on a tighter budget. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

But if you’re looking to upgrade other aspects of your lawn care routine, right now you can bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools in order to lock-in notable savings. Having dropped to the second-best price of the year, this package containing a leaf blower and string trimmer is down to $275 alongside everything else in our Green Deals guide.

Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Mower features:

The Greenworks 40V lithium-ion platform powers over 40 outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and much more! The 40V lithium-ion battery provides the power you need, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/2 acre with the available 2Ah, 2.5Ah, 3Ah, 4Ah, 5Ah, and 6Ah batteries. 

