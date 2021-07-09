FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the second-best price this year of $275

-
AmazonGreen DealsGreenWorks
Save 20% $275

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower combo kit for $275 shipped. Down from the usual $340 going rate, you’re looking at 20% in savings as today’s offer marks the second-best price of the year by coming within $5 of the 2021 low. If summer weather has your lawn and surrounding outdoor area getting out of hand, this bundle includes two essential yard tools into a single package for whipping things into shape. This Greenworks Pro 80V combo kit is headlined by a 2Ah battery, which will work with either the cordless string trimmer or leaf blower. You can expect 45 minutes of runtime on either tool, with a charger included to round out the package. Over 660 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today’s featured bundle is about as good as it gets for a pair of these Greenworks tools, though if you’re only looking to grab one of them there are some added savings to be had. Stepping down to a 40V String Trimmer from the brand will set you back $128 right now, while you could also grab the comparable 40V cordless Leaf Blower at $114. Both include batteries and chargers to get you started and will handle their respective tasks in much the same way as the tools included in the lead package, just with a little less power.

But if it’s your actual grass that needs some attention and you’re looking to kick gas and oil to the curb in much the same way, check out this ongoing Greenworks discount. Dropping the brand’s 40V 17-inch cordless electric mower to one of the best prices of the year, you can bring this to our lawn care regimen for $260.

Greenworks Pro 80V cordless bundle features:

The 80V brushless axial blower and 16” string trimmer combo pack provides ultimate performance at a great value. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life. String Trimmer features a 14 / 16-In cutting path, durable .080” line, bump feed head, adjustable handle, and variable speed trigger for added control. Blower features an axial design, with up to 500 CFM / 125 MPH wind speed. Variable speed trigger with 3 speed selections (low / medium / high)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

GreenWorks

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Organize your LEGO collection with these stackable stor...
Amazon Basics hand tools from $6: Wrenches, chisels, an...
LG Gram 15 touchscreen laptop 256GB takes $350 plunge a...
Spigen’s Valentinus MagSafe Wallet lets you ditch...
Illuminate your space with 20,000-lumens of light from ...
SanDisk’s Lightning 32GB iXpand Flash Drive hits ...
Cruise around town this summer on a 25 mph electric sco...
Cooler Master CK550 V2 mechanical keyboard returns to $...
Show More Comments

Related

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Clean your driveway with a 3,000PSI electric pressure washer from $100, more

Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Seven new Funko POP! TMNT characters now up for grabs: Super Shredder, Rahzar, more

Order Now! Learn More
85% off

Score 3 magazines for $12 shipped this weekend: Men’s Health, GQ, Forbes, much more

3 for $12 Learn More

Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat scalpers and component shortages

Learn More
$141 off

Practice makes perfect: Korg’s B2 88-key weighted digital piano drops to $359 (Save $141)

$359 Learn More