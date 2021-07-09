Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the second-best price this year of $275

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower combo kit for $275 shipped. Down from the usual $340 going rate, you’re looking at 20% in savings as today’s offer marks the second-best price of the year by coming within $5 of the 2021 low. If summer weather has your lawn and surrounding outdoor area getting out of hand, this bundle includes two essential yard tools into a single package for whipping things into shape. This Greenworks Pro 80V combo kit is headlined by a 2Ah battery, which will work with either the cordless string trimmer or leaf blower. You can expect 45 minutes of runtime on either tool, with a charger included to round out the package. Over 660 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today’s featured bundle is about as good as it gets for a pair of these Greenworks tools, though if you’re only looking to grab one of them there are some added savings to be had. Stepping down to a 40V String Trimmer from the brand will set you back $128 right now, while you could also grab the comparable 40V cordless Leaf Blower at $114. Both include batteries and chargers to get you started and will handle their respective tasks in much the same way as the tools included in the lead package, just with a little less power.

But if it’s your actual grass that needs some attention and you’re looking to kick gas and oil to the curb in much the same way, check out this ongoing Greenworks discount. Dropping the brand’s 40V 17-inch cordless electric mower to one of the best prices of the year, you can bring this to our lawn care regimen for $260.

Greenworks Pro 80V cordless bundle features:

The 80V brushless axial blower and 16” string trimmer combo pack provides ultimate performance at a great value. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life. String Trimmer features a 14 / 16-In cutting path, durable .080” line, bump feed head, adjustable handle, and variable speed trigger for added control. Blower features an axial design, with up to 500 CFM / 125 MPH wind speed. Variable speed trigger with 3 speed selections (low / medium / high)

