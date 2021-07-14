FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 37% on GE Enbrighten Z-Wave smart plugs, dimmer switches, more from $31.50

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus smart home accessories headlined by Smart Dimmer 2-outlet Plug-In for $31.60. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 37% in savings as today’s offer marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This GE Enbrighten indoor smart plug arrives with Z-Wave support alongside dimming capabilities for lamps plugged into either one of its outlets. It’ll integrate with a variety of Z-Wave systems and also doubles as a range extender, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave deals:

Regardless of which GE discount catches your eye, you can rest assured knowing that slow or unresponsive Wi-Fi smart home accessories will be a thing of the past thanks to the Z-Wave support. Though if you’d prefer to just grab a standard Wi-Fi offering you can currently score Gosund Smart Alexa/Assistant smart plugs for $7 each right now alongside everything else in our hub right here.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Smart Dimmer features:

Wirelessly schedule and control two lamps or small appliances separately or together from anywhere, at any time with any mobile device – space-saving design does not block second outlet or obstruct furniture placement. Dim and control your lights, small fans and other appliances, schedule a timed event, create a custom scene from anywhere in the world, at any time of the day, and charge your mobile devices from your smartphones, tablets, PCs and Z-Wave enabled remotes.

