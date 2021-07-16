FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home Lenovo’s 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook 3 for $219 (Save $50)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering Lenovo’s 14-inch Chomebook 3 1.6GHz/4GB/64Gb for $219 shipped. Also available from Best Buy direct. These days, you’ll find this selling for about $270, and today’s $50 price cut brings that down to one of the lowest we’ve ever tracked and the best available. This budget-friendly machine is perfect for students, with a solid 10-hours of battery life and unfettered access to Google’s Chrome OS. Through that, you’ll garner up to 100GB of cloud storage, access to popular programs from Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and more, to the thousands of apps and games on the Google Play Store. That’s on top of a 14-inch HD touchscreen display for studying, streaming, and the like. Rated 4.5/5 stars on Best Buy. See more options below.

If the 14-inch touchscreen isn’t crucial for you, you can shave off an extra $20 or so opting for Lenovo’s IdeaPad 311 for $198.50. And sure, the screen size here is considerably more compact at 11.6-inches, but this small-but-mighty Chromebook is packed with the same benefits as our lead deal. From a 10-hour battery life to Chrome OS integration, plus a 720p HD webcam with dual 2W speakers for streams and Zoom calls, you can be sure you or your young scholar is ready to take on the fall semester, all for under $200. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Not in love with what Lenovo’s offering? No worries – we’re still tracking a whole barrel of great Chromebook deals from yesterday’s Best Buy back to school sale. Everything starts at just $169, with plenty of higher-end options thrown in there as well. But if you’re looking for the best of the best, check out Acer’s latest and greatest Spin 713 at it’s very first discount of $80 off.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 features:

Fast, flexible, and fun, the Chromebook 3-14″ brings everyone’s favorite Chromebook features, running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. Powered by a MediaTek processor and up to 10 hours of battery life, it’ll seamlessly run all of your favorite apps at the same time.

