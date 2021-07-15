Best Buy Chromebook sale: Lenovo C340 2-in-1 $329, HP 14 $199 low, more

Best Buy is kicking off back to school savings with its selection of Chromebooks from $169 shipped. Though we’ve already tracked some notable price drops earlier this week, our current favorite of the bunch is the HP Chromebook 14 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB down to $199. You’ll find this going for $100 more from retailers like Walmart, though it’s listed as down from $260. Regardless, today’s savings are a match for the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. As one of HP’s newest and most affordable models, this 14-inch Chromebook is perfect for students with processing speeds up to 2.2GHz and a solid 9-hour battery life. You’ll get full access to Google’s Chrome OS, which brings up to 100GB of cloud storage alongside tons of easy-to-use programs for everything from classwork and content to creation, to the myriad of games and apps from the Google Play store. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out the rest of our favorite Chromebook deals below.

More Best Buy Chromebook deals:

As mentioned above, this has been a big week for Chromebook savings. We’re tracking some unbelievable lows on the 11-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $129. Plus, Acer is throwing its 11-inch Chromebook 311 into the ring for $129 as well. There are plenty of higher-end options to sort through as well, so be sure to hit up our Chromebook guide for all of the latest and greatest savings to start your semester off right this fall.

HP Chromebook 14 features:

Power to work and play all day: all the power you need to stay productive and entertained on a seamless Chrome experience

Daily dose of entertainment: immerse yourself in Dual speakers and audio by B&O play, and easily share your screen with a flexible hinge that allows up to 180-degree rotation

