Grab AirPods Pro while they’re down to the second-best price of the year at $190

Prime Day has come and gone at this point, but those same notable savings on Apple AirPods Pro have returned. Right now, you can score the Apple earbuds for $189.99 shipped at Amazon, dropping the price from $249 down to match our previous mention for the second-best price of the year. AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for Spatial Audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last month like Dolby Atmos. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods with Wired Charging Case are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation, and they also happen to be on sale today at Amazon. Having dropped to $120 these are down from $159. If you don’t want to wait for the rumored next-generation pair launching in the future, today’s deal is an affordable way to hold you over. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here for some better insight on what you’re missing compared to the featured Pro model.

But then don’t forget that Apple’s AirPods Max have dropped to the best price to date. Following a series of mark downs that have been reducing the price as of late, we’re tracking a deep $100 in savings to deliver a new all-time low. You’re looking at all of the same features above, just with higher audio fidelity and improved ANC.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

