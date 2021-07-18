FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab AirPods Pro while they’re down to the second-best price of the year at $190

-
AmazonAppleHeadphones
$190

Prime Day has come and gone at this point, but those same notable savings on Apple AirPods Pro have returned. Right now, you can score the Apple earbuds for $189.99 shipped at Amazon, dropping the price from $249 down to match our previous mention for the second-best price of the year. AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for Spatial Audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last month like Dolby Atmos. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods with Wired Charging Case are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation, and they also happen to be on sale today at Amazon. Having dropped to $120 these are down from $159. If you don’t want to wait for the rumored next-generation pair launching in the future, today’s deal is an affordable way to hold you over. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here for some better insight on what you’re missing compared to the featured Pro model.

But then don’t forget that Apple’s AirPods Max have dropped to the best price to date. Following a series of mark downs that have been reducing the price as of late, we’re tracking a deep $100 in savings to deliver a new all-time low. You’re looking at all of the same features above, just with higher audio fidelity and improved ANC.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

JBL’s Tune 750 wireless headphones pack 30-hours ...
Score iPhone 11 for just $420 by bringing your number t...
Take 22% off Razer’s BlackWidow TE Chrome V2 mech...
Amazfit’s new Bip S Lite 30-day smartwatch sees f...
Take up to 81% off these best-selling Kindle eBooks fro...
Roku Express 4K+ with new remote and Apple TV+ button d...
Minimalist Skagen timepieces from $50: RIIS, Aaren Recy...
Walker Edison’s X Leg L-shaped Glass Desk hits $8...
Show More Comments

Related

All-time low

Apple’s AirPods Max fall to new all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More

Military-grade Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds now available with crush-proof design, more

Order Now! Learn More

Prime Day 2021: What deals can we expect during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event?

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July sale, Refurb. AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max hit new low, latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini $600, more

Learn More
Pre-order

Pre-order new Beats Studio Buds for $150 with a $10 Apple gift card at Costco

$10 GC Learn More
Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones in black now $149 shipped (Reg. $300)

$149 Learn More
$30 off

JBL’s Tune 750 wireless headphones pack 30-hours of ANC listening at low of $100

$100 Learn More