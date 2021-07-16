Rock out to a $84 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max at a new Amazon all-time low

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price to $465.55, marking a new all-time low by $8.

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $489 shipped. Down from the usual $549 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings and returns to the all-time low set just once before. Apple’s recent AirPods Max arrive as the brand’s most capable entry in the headphones space, arriving with all of the features you’ve come to know and love from its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design and then some.

Centered around an H1 chip, AirPods Max also rock active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.

But if the more premium price tag and over-ear fit aren’t doing much for you, don’t forget that AirPods Pro are still marked down to $197. These provide many of the same features noted above like ANC, Hey Siri, and spatial audio, but with an in-ear, true wireless design that’s backed by Apple’s H1 chip. The audio fidelity isn’t going to be nearly as good as with AirPods Max, but the portability will be convenient for students or commuters.

Or should some fitness-ready solutions be calling your name, we’re still tracking an Amazon low on the Beats Flex Earbuds. These come in four stylish colorways and are now down to $39 no matter which one catches your eye. Otherwise, go get a look at Sony’s new wearable speaker which has arrived as the brand’s latest attempt to deliver a personalized audio experience without headphones.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

