Take 22% off Razer’s BlackWidow TE Chrome V2 mechanical keyboard at new $70 low

Amazon is offering Razer’s BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Typically fetching $90 these days, this $20 dip is just enough to mark a new all-time Amazon low at 22% off. Bringing Razer’s tactile and silent orange switches to the table, the BlackWidoe TE Chrome V2 is ready for ultra-fast gameplay with an actuation force of just 45g. That’s on top of per-key RGB Chrome backlighting, an ergonomic wrist rest, and macro functionality on the compact tenkeyless frame. Over 3,200 gamers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If individually backlit keys aren’t a must, you can save even more opting for Redragon’s K556 mechanical keyboard for $43.91. Down from $60, this 27% discount is the largest we’ve tracked all year, for the best price we can find. Redragon has loaded 18 unique lighting modes onto the K556, with super quick linear brown switches leading the charge. It doesn’t offer an ergonomic wrist rest like Razer, but the sleek, aluminum frame should still offer plenty of leverage for taking down the competition. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 5,400 customers.

You can find even more affordable options tucked away in our dedicated gaming deals guide. Peripherals of all sorts find their way there from around the web, so whether you’re on the hunt for a new 1440p monitor up to 36% off or some dual-armed stands to hold it up, you can peruse all of the latest and greatest gaming deals right here.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 features:

The Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 features individually programmable backlit keys with 16.8 million color options, all easily set through Razer Synapse. From preloaded lighting effects for different types of games, to your own custom uniquely programmed palette of colors, you can effortlessly enhance your gaming experience in a way that is unique only to you.

