FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Four new monitors drop in price: GIGABYTE 32-inch, portable AOC USB-C, more from $116

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsGigabyte
36% off From $116

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (G32QC-A) for $279.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate, $30 less than a price drop that began about a month ago, and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Looking for a way to refresh your office or gaming setup? If so, a new monitor could be just the thing. This GIGABYTE-branded offering wields an expansive 32-inch display, boasts a 1500R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1440p resolution. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HDR400 is also integrated, ensuring smooth gameplay and vivid color reproduction. It’s VESA-ready and connectivity options include DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more monitors on sale and priced as low as $116.

More monitors on sale:

Since you’re here, be sure to also peruse this long list of monitor markdowns from $140 to find curved, UltraWide, 4K, and other solutions up to 31% off. You may also be interested in this RTX 3070 gaming desktop for $1,700, a couple of Hisense’s 2021 4K ULED 120Hz Android TVs from $750, and even Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac at $1,233 with some configurations up to $130 off.

GIGABYTE 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Monitor features:

  • 32” 2560×1440 VA Display with 165Hz Refresh Rate, 1 ms Response Time
  • Native 1500R Curvature
  • Smooth Gameplay with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
  • VESA display HDR400 and 93% DCI-P3
  • GIGABYTE Classic Tactical Features with OSD Sidekick

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals Gigabyte

About the Author

Amazon will ship this navy office chair to your door fo...
New Amazon all-time low hits Rubbermaid’s oven-sa...
Save up to 80% on ESR AirTags case bundles: Leather, si...
Fitbit Ace 2 kids activity tracker packs summer fun for...
Today only, Newegg discounts ABS gaming desktops with u...
Save 40% on Dash’s 1.7L precision heating electri...
Just $13 brings four draining succulent pots to your ho...
Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower dr...
Show More Comments

Related

31% off

Barrage of monitor markdowns from $140: Curved, UltraWide, 4K, more up to 31% off

From $140 Learn More
Reg. $262+

TOSOT’s dehumidifier covers 4500-sq. ft. and is now $200 Prime shipped (Up to $100 off) + more

$200 Learn More

Tory Burch x Shiseido summer collaboration debuts a sunscreen and fashion line

Learn More
Reg. $59

Score the recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote at an all-time low of $50

$50 Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $45

Amazon will ship this navy office chair to your door for $36.50 (Reg. $45)

$36.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

New Amazon all-time low hits Rubbermaid’s oven-safe Glass Storage Set at $23.50

$23.50 Learn More
Save 80%

Save up to 80% on ESR AirTags case bundles: Leather, silicone, adhesive, more from $4

From $4 Learn More