Four new monitors drop in price: GIGABYTE 32-inch, portable AOC USB-C, more from $116

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (G32QC-A) for $279.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate, $30 less than a price drop that began about a month ago, and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Looking for a way to refresh your office or gaming setup? If so, a new monitor could be just the thing. This GIGABYTE-branded offering wields an expansive 32-inch display, boasts a 1500R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1440p resolution. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HDR400 is also integrated, ensuring smooth gameplay and vivid color reproduction. It’s VESA-ready and connectivity options include DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more monitors on sale and priced as low as $116.

GIGABYTE 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Monitor features:

32” 2560×1440 VA Display with 165Hz Refresh Rate, 1 ms Response Time

Native 1500R Curvature

Smooth Gameplay with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

VESA display HDR400 and 93% DCI-P3

GIGABYTE Classic Tactical Features with OSD Sidekick

