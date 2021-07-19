Dash Deluxe Rapid 12-Egg Cooker now $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $26+), more from $11

Today only, Woot is offering up to 52% off a selection of Dash kitchen appliances. One standout here is the Dash Deluxe Rapid Electric Egg Cooker for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $35 with the red model currently fetching $26, today’s deal is $1 below the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A great way to streamline your breakfast routine, this model can cook 12 eggs “within minutes.” Not only can it also steam veggies, dumplings, and much more, but it also comes with everything you need for hard and soft-boiled eggs, as well as poached, scrambled and individual omelets. Ships with a 90-day warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

The 12-egg capacity on the model above is overkill for your needs, you can score this Bella 7-egg cooker for $16 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it’s not a huge price difference, the smaller form-factor might be a better fit for some folks and it carries a solid 4+ star rating as well.

Be sure to run through the rest of today’s Dash kitchenware sale for additional deals starting from $11 Prime shipped. Those include waffle makers, immersion hand blenders, air fryers, and mixers, among other things.

Then go head over to our home goods guide for more cooking deals including this aluminum tortilla press, this offer on Cuisinart’s 8-cup Food Processor, and much more right here.

More on the Dash Deluxe Rapid Electric Egg Cooker:

SATISFACTION : Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is based off the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we it! Now with TWICE the egg cooking capacity!

QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply choose your preferred eggs (or steamed food) and set the timer The buzzer will alert you when your eggs (or steamed foods) are ready Its so simple, even your kids can use it

VERSATILE: This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules Hard boiled eggs, soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and individual omelets, all within minutes of the push start button – it couldn’t be easier!

