Slice’n’dice up to 37% off Cuisinart’s 8-cup Food Processor for $82.50 (2021 low)

Amazon is offering Cuisinart’s 8-cup Elemental Food Processor for $82.49 shipped. These models have been recently selling for as much as $130, with this solid 37% cut marking a new 2021 low. Powered by a 350-watt motor, Cuisinart’s Elemental food processor makes chopping, dicing, mincing, and other kitchen tasks a breeze. Personally, I use my home food processor for everything from falafel to macaron, and it seems just about every modern recipe I find calls for one. They’re super simple to use, with a built-in mouth for easy adding of ingredients. Plus, the 8-cup bowl and lid are completely dishwasher safe. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,500 home chefs.

For smaller recipes, something like KitchenAid’s 3.5-cup mini food processor might be a better fit. Ringing up at $45, this affordable option offers two speed and a pulse option for a variety of taxtures. Plus, every piece except the motor base itself is dishwasher safe here. Over 17,000 customers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating.

No matter your skill level, we’ve always got great kitchen deals cooking up in our home goods guide. Although, it’s not just home cooks who can take advantage of these savings. We’re tracking deals on everything from TOSOT’S family-sized dehumidifier up to $100 off, to succulents and citronella candles from $12. So whether you’re a lifelong homemaker, or just looking to spruce up the bachelor pad, you can find everything you’ll need right here.

More on Cuisinart’s 8-cup food processor:

The Cuisinart Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor lets you quickly and easily prepare large portions of ingredients for meals with minimum effort. The generous 8 cup work bowl, make this food processor the ultimate timesaver for your favorite dishes, making quick work of everything from chopping nuts and puréeing soup to slicing tomatoes and shredding cheese. Another time saver – the rubberized touchpad with Pulse control is wipe-clean and the removable parts are dishwasher safe!

