FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save over $2,100 on these 5.1 Klipsch and Pioneer home theater audio bundles today

-
Home TheaterAdoramaklipsch
$2,100 off $2,199

Today we are tracking some high discounts on major 5.1 Channel home audio systems from Klipsch and more at Adorama. You can score the Klipsch Reference Premiere 5.1 Channel Home Theater System in black with a Pioneer Elite VSX-LX304 Network Receiver for $2,199 shipped. Carrying a roughly $4,300+ value, you’re looking at up to $2,105 in savings and the lowest total we can find. For comparison sake, just the pair of floorstanding speakers and the Pioneer AirPlay 2 receiver carry a $2,177 value here, and you’re also getting the subwoofer, a pair of satellite speakers, and the center channel array for about $20 more. If you’re in the market for a major home theater audio upgrade at a giant discount, this well-rated Klipsch and Pioneer setup is certainly with a look. Just be sure to head below for deals on alternate colorways and a similar bundle with an Onkyo receiver as well. 

Here are some of the other deals on the same setup you’ll find above but in different colorways and with some additional receiver options:

Here’s our hands-on review for the Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar that brings home the theater experience with Dolby Atmos.

But if these higher-end 5.1 setups are a bit much for you, just a grab a nice sound bar to complete your theater experience. You’ll find plenty of options on Amazon for a fraction of the price of today’s featured deals including the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $179 shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 12,500 Amazon customers and will certainly be a major upgrade over your built-in solution. Just don’t expect it to be nearly as epic as the giant Klipsch bundles above. 

And while we are on the subject, go check out this morning’s Apple TV 4K deals and the rest of the offers over in our home theater deal hub including this smaller Klipsch solution at $289. 

More on the Klipsch Premiere 5.1 Home Theater System:

Save $2,105.00 in Instant Savings plus $1,143.00 in “Accessory Savings” when you buy this Klipsch RP-8000F. This Value Bundle comes with a Klipsch RP-8000F, Klipsch RP-600M, Klipsch RP-504C, Klipsch SPL-100 and a Pioneer Home Audio VSX-LX304 and Shipping is free! The Klipsch RP-8000F floorstanding speaker delivers incredible cinematic sound by leveraging our proprietary Tractrix horn-loaded technology and dual 8″ copper-spun Cerametallic woofers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Theater

Adorama

klipsch

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SteelSeries gaming sale at Adorama discounts Arctis Pro...
Review: Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar bring...
Grab the prev-gen. Apple TV 4K for the guest room at th...
Take the home theater next level with a $160 price drop...
Upgrade your home theater with a budget-focused full-mo...
Samsung’s new 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar...
Score a pair of Jamo S803 Dolby Atmos bookshelf speaker...
LG’s regularly $700+ 5.1.2-ch Google Assistant an...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Review: Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar brings home the theater experience with Dolby Atmos

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $449

Take the home theater next level with a $160 price drop on this Klipsch 5.1-Ch. speaker system

$289 Learn More
Save $252

Score a pair of Klipsch 6.5-inch bookshelf speakers at a new low of $377 (Save $252)

$377 Learn More
Reg. $700+

LG’s regularly $700+ 5.1.2-ch Google Assistant and Dolby Atmos Sound Bar now $479 shipped

$479 Learn More
$100 off

Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles, Nest Audio, more from $75 with up to $100 in savings

From $75 Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $100

Roku Ultra with AirPlay 2/HomeKit + Dolby Vision upgrades your home theater at $70 (Reg. up to $100)

$70 Learn More

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More