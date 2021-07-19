Save over $2,100 on these 5.1 Klipsch and Pioneer home theater audio bundles today

Today we are tracking some high discounts on major 5.1 Channel home audio systems from Klipsch and more at Adorama. You can score the Klipsch Reference Premiere 5.1 Channel Home Theater System in black with a Pioneer Elite VSX-LX304 Network Receiver for $2,199 shipped. Carrying a roughly $4,300+ value, you’re looking at up to $2,105 in savings and the lowest total we can find. For comparison sake, just the pair of floorstanding speakers and the Pioneer AirPlay 2 receiver carry a $2,177 value here, and you’re also getting the subwoofer, a pair of satellite speakers, and the center channel array for about $20 more. If you’re in the market for a major home theater audio upgrade at a giant discount, this well-rated Klipsch and Pioneer setup is certainly with a look. Just be sure to head below for deals on alternate colorways and a similar bundle with an Onkyo receiver as well.

Here are some of the other deals on the same setup you’ll find above but in different colorways and with some additional receiver options:

Here’s our hands-on review for the Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar that brings home the theater experience with Dolby Atmos.

But if these higher-end 5.1 setups are a bit much for you, just a grab a nice sound bar to complete your theater experience. You’ll find plenty of options on Amazon for a fraction of the price of today’s featured deals including the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $179 shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 12,500 Amazon customers and will certainly be a major upgrade over your built-in solution. Just don’t expect it to be nearly as epic as the giant Klipsch bundles above.

And while we are on the subject, go check out this morning’s Apple TV 4K deals and the rest of the offers over in our home theater deal hub including this smaller Klipsch solution at $289.

More on the Klipsch Premiere 5.1 Home Theater System:

Save $2,105.00 in Instant Savings plus $1,143.00 in “Accessory Savings” when you buy this Klipsch RP-8000F. This Value Bundle comes with a Klipsch RP-8000F, Klipsch RP-600M, Klipsch RP-504C, Klipsch SPL-100 and a Pioneer Home Audio VSX-LX304 and Shipping is free! The Klipsch RP-8000F floorstanding speaker delivers incredible cinematic sound by leveraging our proprietary Tractrix horn-loaded technology and dual 8″ copper-spun Cerametallic woofers.

