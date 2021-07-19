Logitech’s popular MX Anywhere 3 Mouse delivers FLOW connectivity at $65 (Reg. $80)

Dell currently offers the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse for $64.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at over 18% in savings with today’s offer marking a rare chance to score the peripheral on sale. Alongside beating the Amazon all-time low by $3, it also arrives at the best price to date overall. Logitech MX Anywhere 3 arrives as the brand’s most low-profile and compact mouse yet. Alongside the ability to be used on any surface, other notable features here include up to 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Not to mention Logitech FLOW support for pairing with multiple devices at a time. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,100 customers.

Opt for the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Mouse for $55 at Amazon to save some extra cash. As the previous-generation model of the featured peripheral, this one still packs the same anywhere functionality for being used on a variety of surfaces, but isn’t quite as featured-packed otherwise. There’s no USB-C charging here or FLOW control here, though the more affordable price may be more than enough to justify the compromise.

While you’ll find plenty of price cuts over in our PC gaming guide, one hightlight as we kick off the week is discounting Razer’s BlackWidow TE Chrome V2 mechanical keyboard to $70. Arriving at one of the best prices to date, this 22% in savings delivers an ergonomic keyboard that’s as ideal for gaming as it is for typing the rest of the time.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse features:

Speed, precision, and silence. Effortlessly scroll 1,000 lines at once, and stop on a pixel. Auto-shifts between ratchet and hyper-fast modes. Low-profile design contoured for your hand, with ultra-soft silicone side grips. Built to withstand the bumps and drops of mobile work. Track on virtually any surface, including glass – meaning you can work seamlessly at the desk, at a cafe, even on the couch.

