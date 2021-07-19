OnePlus Nord N10 5G Smartphone on sale for only the second time at low of $280

Amazon currently offers the new unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $279.99 shipped. As only the second notable price cut to date, you’re looking at $20 in savings, a match of the all-time low, and a rare chance to save on the budget-friendly smartphone. Featuring 6.49-inch 90Hz display, the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G offers a budget-friendly focus with a Snapdragon 690 SoC to power the experience. There’s 128GB of storage here alongside a 48MP quad-camera setup, as well as a rear fingerprint scanner to complete the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the OnePlus Nord N200 to save even more. This is still one of the latest OnePlus handsets, but delivers a package that isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal. Everything is centered around a 6.49-inch HD 90Hz display, there’s a triple sensor camera array around back, 5G connectivity, and more. Having just launched in June, you can get all of the details in our coverage right here.

For those who would rather opt for the latest and greatest handsets out there, we’re still tracking a pair of notable offers on the most recent OnePlus 9 series smartphones. With as much as $100 in savings attached, you can score the lowest prices yet on both the OnePlus 9 Pro, and more affordable OnePlus 9, starting at $649. But then no matter what, be sure to hit up our roundup of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G features:

Play it smooth with 90 Hz The N10 5G display refreshes 50% faster than standard 60 Hz displays, making it more responsive and smoother. Swipe and scroll with an upgraded viewing experience on the new N10 5G. 5G vs 4G? It’s not even a fair fight. It’s finally time to upgrade to the next chapter of mobile technology – 5G. The N10 5G packs a powerful punch, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset powered by an octa-core CPU, enabling you to reach powerful 5G speeds.

