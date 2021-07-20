Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/+ now up to $200 off starting at $550

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $699 shipped for the 128GB model. Down from $849, you’re looking $150 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date. You’ll also be able to save as much as $200 by going with the 256GB model, as well. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display marking one of its most notable features, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 6,700 shoppers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the larger display can score the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB for $549.99 at Amazon right now, as well. Down from the typical $650 going rate, you’re looking at $100 in savings and the best price since Prime Day. This 11-inch tablet will bring you much of the same S7+ functionality noted above, but with 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

No matter which of the two tablets or storage capacities you end up with, be sure to use some of your savings to grab 400GB of SanDisk Ultra microSDXC storage now that this memory card is marked down to $45. Each of them sport a microSD card slot, so this will let you amplify the storage space to save extra photos, videos, and other content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

