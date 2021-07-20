Outfit your Pixel 4/XL with Google’s official Fabric cases starting at $23 (Save 42%)

Amazon is currently offering the official Google Pixel 4 Fabric Case for $23.01 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, which you’ll find on other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings while dropping the price $1 lower than our previous mention to mark a new all-time low. Those rocking a Pixel 4 XL will find the compatible Fabric Case for $26.99, down from $40. Pair your Google Pixel 4/XL with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. Each of them sport a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. That’s on top of support for Google’s Active Edge feature, which lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Over 245 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the official Google seal of approval and going with a third-party option, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Case is a more budget-friendly way to protect your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. Here you won’t get quite as stylish as a case as the lead deal’s fabric design, but this option provides a bit more protection with a shock-resistance TPU material. Plus, it’s much more affordable starting at $8 on Amazon depending on which model of Google’s smartphone you own.

But speaking of Google Pixel 4, don’t forget that we’re still tracking the handset at one of the best prices to date following a $400 discount. Currently sitting at $399, you’re looking at a great opportunity to score the previous-generation flagship handset from Google. Not to mention, you can also score the higher-end Pixel Buds for $119, as well.

Google Pixel 4/XL cases feature:

Keep it Pixel-Perfect. Stylish fabric designed by Google to bring out the best in your Pixel. This case is made to fit your Pixel perfectly, so that you can use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to the Google Assistant. Raised edges provide low-profile protection to keep your screen and camera safe from smudges and scratches. Durable knit fabric makes it easy to clean, so your case will always look fresh.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!