Google’s flagship Pixel Buds fall to $119 with Hey Google, wireless charging, more

Antonline’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Pixel Buds for $119 shipped. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at $60 in savings while scoring the third-best price to date. Google’s flagship earbuds arrive with a bevy of notable features including a true wireless design with up to 24-hours of battery life thanks to the wireless charging case and fast-pairing. On top of built-in Assistant for Hey Google support, there’s also an Adaptive Sound mode that adjusts audio based on the noise around you. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 950 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series to save some extra cash at $99. These in-house earbuds arrive with nearly an identical design as the featured releases, but forgo some of the more premium inclusions to drop the price another $20. The most notable omission is the lack of wireless charging, but you’re also looking at lower-end audio quality, missing touch controls, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review right here.

Or for other ways to get in on some personal audio upgrades without paying full price, check out our headphones guide. While Apple’s premium AirPods Max are still on sale at a new low of $100 off, we’re tracking some much more affordable and value-packed earbuds with the Anker Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 at $100.

Google Pixel Buds features:

Workout without the wires when you use these wireless Google Pixel Buds earbuds. Sensors in each bud detect your voice and eliminate background noise so you can take and make clear calls, and water resistance makes these in-ear headphones the ideal fitness buddy. With Google Assistant built right in, these white Google Pixel Buds earbuds help you check the weather or search your contact list with just a tap.

