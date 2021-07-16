FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s flagship Pixel Buds fall to $119 with Hey Google, wireless charging, more

-
eBay Daily DealsHeadphonesGoogle
Reg. $179 $119

Antonline’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Pixel Buds for $119 shipped. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at $60 in savings while scoring the third-best price to date. Google’s flagship earbuds arrive with a bevy of notable features including a true wireless design with up to 24-hours of battery life thanks to the wireless charging case and fast-pairing. On top of built-in Assistant for Hey Google support, there’s also an Adaptive Sound mode that adjusts audio based on the noise around you. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 950 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series to save some extra cash at $99. These in-house earbuds arrive with nearly an identical design as the featured releases, but forgo some of the more premium inclusions to drop the price another $20. The most notable omission is the lack of wireless charging, but you’re also looking at lower-end audio quality, missing touch controls, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review right here.

Or for other ways to get in on some personal audio upgrades without paying full price, check out our headphones guide. While Apple’s premium AirPods Max are still on sale at a new low of $100 off, we’re tracking some much more affordable and value-packed earbuds with the Anker Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 at $100.

Google Pixel Buds features:

Workout without the wires when you use these wireless Google Pixel Buds earbuds. Sensors in each bud detect your voice and eliminate background noise so you can take and make clear calls, and water resistance makes these in-ear headphones the ideal fitness buddy. With Google Assistant built right in, these white Google Pixel Buds earbuds help you check the weather or search your contact list with just a tap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s AirPods Max fall to new all-time low at $...
Save up to $140 on this 10-pc. Cuisinart Classic Stainl...
Score a regularly up to $100 Insignia stainless steel a...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return within $1 of all-time lo...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is finally more affordabl...
Turn up this summer with Samsung’s Giga Party Kar...
Save $100 on Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC wireless headp...
Anker’s Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless ...
Show More Comments

Related

Prime Day 2021: What deals can we expect during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event?

Learn More
Save $400

Google Pixel 4 falls to a new Amazon all-time low at $399 (Save $400)

$399 Learn More
Reg. $40

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases now on sale from $24 (Save up to 40%)

From $24 Learn More
Amazon lows

Belkin’s new MagSafe Chargers have dropped to Amazon all-time lows starting at $25

From $25 Learn More
$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More
Reg. $200

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro mark a return to the Amazon low at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More
$250 off

Verizon launches BOGO 50% off Apple Watch Series 6/SE with FREE 6-months of Fitness+

BOGO FREE Learn More
Save now

mophie’s sitewide sale takes 25% off new MagSafe power bank, chargers, more

25% off Learn More