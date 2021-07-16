Greenworks 12-inch Electric Chainsaw sidesteps gas and oil at new low of $150 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw for $149.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, amounts to 25% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. Integrating with the rest of the Greenworks 20V ecosystem, its 12-inch electric chainsaw lets you take care of trimming branches, cutting down trees, and plenty of other renovations that may be on tap for your yard this summer. And best of all? There’s no gas or oil to fuss with thanks to the inclusion of a 4Ah battery and compatible charger. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Don’t mind going with a corded chainsaw? Consider picking up this Greenworks alternative to bring spending down to $69.50 at Amazon. This offering isn’t quite as versatile as the lead deal considering you’ll be tethered to an outlet, but it does feature an 18-inch bar and chain to give you some additional cutting power. Not to mention, there’s a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers.

Right now, we’re also tracking another notable discount for keeping your yard in check. Dropping to one of the best prices yet, the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower is down to $436 just in time for tackling all of the summer lawn care without having to deal with gas or oil. But for even more environmentally-friendly discounts, be sure to have a look at our Green Deals guide as we close out the work week.

Greenworks 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw features:

Greenworks 24V Lithium-Ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. Highly efficient 24V brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life. 12 in. bar and chain (low kickback) is perfect for homeowners and occasional users. Auto-oiler mechanism ensures the chain stays lubricated, and the oil level indicator window allows you to gauge oil usage

