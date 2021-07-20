Samsung’s 32-inch M7 4K Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, Netflix, more at $350

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 32-inch M7 4K Smart Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Down from its usual $400 going rate, you’re looking at $50 in savings in order to deliver a match of our Prime Day mention and the third-best price of the year. Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitor arrives with a 4K panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features including AirPlay 2 support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other services, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 860 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Update 7/20 @ 8:12 AM: Amazon is offering the Sceptre 49-inch 1440p UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor for $952.21 shipped. Down from its original price of $1,300 and going rate of around $1,200 or so, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. In fact, it beats our last mention of a similar monitor by $48. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can get away with a 1080p resolution instead of the 4K visuals noted above, Samsung’s 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor is certainly worth a look instead. This offering arrives with all of the same built-in smart capabilities as you’ll find above, just with a lower-end panel and more affordable price tag to match. Clocking in at $249, it’s a full $101 below the featured discount. Though another downside is you’re skipping out on the 65W USB-C port.

While we’re talking upgrades for the desktop, our dedicated guide is packed with some offerings right now worthy of your work from home, gaming, or streaming setup. Though if it’s just a mouse you’re after, Logitech’s popular MX Anywhere 3 is certainly worth a look to pair with either of the displays above. Its FLOW technology means you can sync it between a main computer and the Samsung Smart Monitors, which is even more enticing knowing that it is on sale for $65.

Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO

