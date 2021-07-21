FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on Anker portable projectors, HomeKit cameras, and more from $11

-
AmazonAnker
Save $200 From $11

We’ve made it halfway through the work week and now Anker is back with a fresh selection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. This time around, you’ll be able to save on a series of projectors, smart cameras, and more, with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $459.99. Normally fetching $580, you’re looking at $120 in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just twice before this year. You can also score the limited-edition R2-D2 model at $499.99, down from $700.

Regardless of which model you opt for, you’re looking at a portable movie night upgrade thanks to the battery-powered design. Anker’s Nebula Capsule II can project up to 100-inch images in 720p and arrives with built-in Android TV for playing all of your favorites from streaming services. There’s also 2.5-hours of playback per charge and a form-factor that’ll fit right in your hand. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $11.

Other notable Anker deals:

And speaking of Anker, earlier this week we saw the launch of its latest charging stand, which arrives with a much more versatile design than you’ll find on any of the discounts today. Its new PowerWave Go arrives with a 3-in-1 form-factor complete with a 10,000mAh power bank and Qi charger, Apple Watch puck, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review right here.

Anker Nebula Capsule II R2-D2 Projector features:

This limited edition Capsule II features an R2-D2 themed design and boot-up sound effect inspired by the iconic scene from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE in which the dutiful droid projects Princess Leia’s holographic message for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Watch Star Wars movies, series, and more in crisp 720p up to 100 inches diagonal thanks to an advanced DLP chipset. Capsule II also boasts a brightness of 200 ANSI lumens, making it ideal for movie nights.

