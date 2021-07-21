Frayed cables are no match for Sugru’s moldable glue tech repair kit at $10 (30% off)

Amazon currently offers the Sugru Rebel Tech Kit for $9.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $14, you’re looking at 30% in savings, marking the very first discount of the year, and a new 2021 low. Perfect for tackling problems around the house or leveraging in DIY builds, Sugru is a clay-like putty that quickly transforms into a flexible silicone rubber. It’ll stick to everything from glass, metal, and plastic to wood, ceramics, and more, making it a versatile home improvement accessory. This kit in particular is geared towards repairing all of those frayed cables and cords around your house, as you’d expect from the Rebel Tech Kit name. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

While not as good of a value as the lead deal, this 3-pack of Sugru moldable glue at $8 will let you see what all of the fuss on the unique DIY and repair tool is all about. It’s the same material as you’ll find above, but just in a smaller package.

Instead of fixing the gear around your house, your setup might call for some entirely new gear. If that’s the case, be sure to go check out all of the price cuts in this morning’s smartphone accessories guide. You’ll find a collection of discounts on everything from MFi Lightning cables, solar chargers, and more from $6.

Sugru Rebel Tech Kit features:

Sugru Original Formula is the world’s first moldable glue that sets strong by turning into silicone rubber. It’s specifically designed to bond permanently to almost anything including ceramics, metal, glass, wood, plaster, stone, most plastics, some fabrics and even flexible materials. It’s easy to use. Mold it like play-dough into any shape or space you want to fill. You have 30 minutes to fix, bond, make, seal, mount, hang and customize – enough time to reposition and make it perfect. In 24 hours, it cures into a strong and durable, flexible silicone rubber that stays stuck.

