Gigabyte’s RTX 3060-powered 4K OLED laptop falls to new low at $500 off, more from $580

Best Buy is currently offering the Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED 15.6-inch Laptop with 2.3GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,399.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,900, a similar model with only 512GB of storage goes for $1,450 at Amazon right now, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find Intel’s latest 11th Generation i7 processor here with eight cores and 16 threads, backed by the RTX 3060 for ample power to handle any game or content creation task you throw at it. The 4K OLED panel is gorgeous and made to both watch or create videos as well as game with deep blacks and immersive colors. For ports, you’ll find Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II SD, and more. Ratings are thin here since it’s a brand-new laptop, but the previous-generation was well-reviewed overall. Head below for more.

More PC gaming deals:

You won’t want to miss the other PC gaming deals that we’re tracking right now. Most notably, the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset with THX Spatial Audio is $40 off at $130. You’ll also want to swing by today’s best console game deals, which features Untitled Goose Game at $10, COD Black Ops Cold War for $30, and much more.

More on the Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED:

The all-new AERO 15 OLED creator laptop has a performance upgrade with the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. The elegant and powerful design is paired with an unparalleled 4K HDR visual experience, bringing users a faster, smoother, and more immersive creative journey. Workflow moves with speed and ease with the desktop-caliber creativity in the AERO creator laptop. Thanks to the Thunderbolt 4 port, the AERO series now supports fast data transfers and up to 4K video output all in one port. Plus the next-gen PCIe Gen4 storage lets you read, write, preview and drag files more efficiently. Turn your inspiration into a reality anywhere, anytime, at home or on the go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!