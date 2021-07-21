FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10, COD Black Ops Cold War $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Untitled Goose Game on PSN for $9.99. Down from the regular $20, this is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest we can find. This currently fetches $24 in physical form on Amazon and is still up at $20 on Xbox. Described as a “slapstick-stealth-sandbox,” players take on the role of a mischievous goose looking to ruin the day of some unsuspecting villagers. It also now supports multiplayer for double the goose action and you can read all about how that works right here. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, HITMAN 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Knockout City, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

