Keep the pups comfy this summer, Gold Box Arf cooling mats sale from $40 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 20% off cooling pet mats. The 23- x 35-inch Arf Pets Dog Self-Cooling Mat Pad is now down at $39.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the regular $50 price tag and the lowest total we can find. This is also a 2021 Amazon low. Great for extra padding in crates, this pad also provides your furry friend with up to 3 hours of summer relief by way of a self-cooing gel. And it only takes 15-minutes of non-use to bring it back to life after the 3 hours has elapsed. It is made from 100% non-toxic materials and measures out at 23- by 25-inches (larger models on sale below). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you are willing to give a non gel-based solution a try, there are plenty of savings to be had. This Garne Dog Cooling Mat comes in at $14.50 on Amazon and carries solid ratings from hundreds. It, admittedly, won’t cool down as fast as a gel-based option, but it is said to get the job done and for significantly less cash than today’s Arf options.

But if you are looking to give today’s Gold Box picks a shot, you’ll want to browse through the rest of the sale here if you have a larger breed than today’s lead deal will accomodate.

Go dive into our latest feature on the Amazon Wag dog food/treat brand for additional tips on saving hundreds all year round. Then score yourself a discounted Anker RoboVac to take care of all that pet hair on your floors.

More on the Arf Pets Dog Self-Cooling Mat Pad:

BEAT THE HEAT – Keep your pet cool and comfortable with this solid gel self cooling mat. Your dog unleashes the cooling power of this mat simply by laying down on it for up to 3 hours of cooling comfort, and the mat recharges after 15 minutes of nonuse.

SIMPLE, POWERFUL COOLING – With a solid gel interior, this cooling mat provides cooling relief for your dog without any water, electricity, or hassle. The simple design makes it easy to clean and maintain.

100% SAFE – This cooling pad is lab-tested and proven to be completely safe for every member of your family. Made from 100% non-toxic materials, lay this gel mat out for your pet without any fear or concern.

