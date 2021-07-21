Score a pre-paid Google Pixel 5 at $696 and get Pixel Buds + a $100 GC ($978 value)

Visible Wireless is currently offering the unlocked pre-paid Google Pixel 5 128GB Smartphone bundled with a pair of Pixel Buds and $100 gift card of your choice for $696 shipped. Normally fetching $699 alone, you’d pay another $179 for the Google earbuds with the $100 credit saving you a total of $282. You’ll have to port over a phone number and then stay subscribed to the service for two months in order to lock-in the savings. But after that, the unlocked handset can be used on any other carrier.

Google’s latest flagship smartphone that launched last fall, Pixel 5 delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Get all of the details on the promotion right here and then head below for more.

Use some of your savings to bring some extra protection into the mix without having to miss out on Google’s first-party stylings. Its official Pixel 5 Fabric Case delivers a more premium cover than the average alternative and is comprised of 70% recycled materials. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage to decide if it’s right for you, unless this more affordable Spigen Rugged Armor case will do the trick at $13.

But then don’t forget that we’re still tracking the Google Pixel 4 at one of the best prices to date following a $400 discount. Currently sitting at $399, you’re looking at a great opportunity to score the previous-generation flagship handset from Google. Not to mention, you can also score the higher-end Pixel Buds for $119, as well.

Google Pixel 5 features:

Take advantage of 5G speeds for a more entertaining, personal, and productive mobile experience with the Pixel 5 128GB 5G Smartphone from Google. With the Pixel 5, you can download content faster, smoothly play cloud-based gaming with Stadia, and more. For example, the Pixel 5 can act as a mobile hotspot, providing a 5G internet connection to another mobile phone or laptop. When video chatting via Google Duo, conversations are more natural and you gain the ability to share your screen so everyone can enjoy the same videos and websites.

