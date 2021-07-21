LG Eclair sound bar offers Dolby Atmos in a compact package; pre-order now

Recently, LG announced the US rollout of its Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, its most compact model to date. Don’t let its small size fool you, as it does have full Dolby Atmos, as well as DTS:X support in a 3.1.2-channel setup. The wireless subwoofer delivers quality bass, and honestly, the entire setup looks killer as well. Should you pick up the LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar? Let’s take a closer look.

LG’s Eclair Sound Bar brings Dolby Atmos to even the smallest of home theater setups

The primary sound bar for the LG Eclair measures only 11.7 inches wide by 2.4 inches tall and 4.9 inches deep. That’s around 1/3 the overall width of the previously smallest sound bar from the company and makes it fit even in the tightest of home theater setups. Good things really can come in small packages here, as you’ll find full 4K Dolby Vision HDR pass-through support alongside 3.1.2-channels of audio. That delivers three front-firing channels alongside one subwoofer and two upward-facing speakers. Overall, this will help you feel like you’re in a theater without ever leaving your home.

eARC support helps make a single-cable setup a reality

While you haven’t always been able to use a single HDMI cable for Dolby Atmos, eARC makes that a reality here. That helps cut down on cable clutter in a setup and makes things visually simpler. Should you own a 2021 LG TV, you’ll also find that TV Sound Mode Share combines the processing power of the TV with the sound bar to “reveal rich nuances of the content source.”

Pricing and availability

You can pre-order the LG Eclair Sound Bar for $596.99 at B&H, with delivery expected to begin soon.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m excited for the LG Eclair, not because I’m upgrading to one in my home theater personally, but for what it brings: small form factor, high-quality setups. Blair recently took a look at the Klipsch Cinema 1200 Sound Bar, which “brings home the theater experience.” The main drawback to something like the Cinema 1200 is how massive it is. Sure, with its 5.1.4-channel setup, it’ll be a bit more immersive than LG’s Eclair with a 3.1.2-channel kit, but at the same time, the Cinema 1200 measures a massive 54 inches wide — some five times the width of the Eclair. That significantly reduces the number of setups it can be used in, making it not very versatile. Will you be picking up the LG Eclair Dolby Atmos Sound Bar? Let us know in the comments below.

