New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

It looks like we could be getting a new PlayStation 5 soon. Less than a year from its initial debut in November 2020, reports and new details from the official PlayStation site are pointing at what appears to be a new model revision of the all-digital PlayStation 5 with some slightly different specs. Details regarding the new PlayStation 5 were spotted in official documentation found on the Japanese PlayStation site alongside what appear to be official overseas retailer listings. Read on for more details.

New PlayStation 5 on the way?

The new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition was spotted inside of a recently uploaded or updated safety guide user manual on the official Japanese PlayStation website, as pointed out by the folks at PSU. This new model, which carries a unique serial or model number (CFI-1100B01), seems to be mostly the same in terms of its internals, although it appears to have a lighter overall footprint. The already available PlayStation 5 Digital Edition weighs 3.9 kg, and this supposed updated version comes in at 300 grams or 0.66 pounds lighter for a total of 3.6 kg.

While that’s not exactly the most exciting news for gamers, it does seemingly confirm the existence of the new PlayStation 5 inside of official PlayStation documentation. As reports suggest, outside of the weight of the machine, just about all of the specification numbers on the components are identical to the existing version.

Although there is one more difference that has been spotted on the new PlayStation 5. The quick start guide for this updated model shows a different screw fixture for the vertical stand. It appears to be an updated screw that can be adjusted by hand as opposed to the required flat head or coin needed on the current-generation iteration.

Two major Japanese retailers — Nojima and GEO — both have the new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition listings live as well with the GEO page suggesting the machine will release on July 20, 2021.

9to5Toys’ take:

While it does feel a little bit earlier for Sony to be releasing a new model PS5, the official documentation is convincing here and would give Sony a major new hardware SKU for holiday 2021. Problem is, it cannot keep the PS5s it has already released in stock for more than 30 seconds, so here’s to hoping that whatever this new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition might be, it ends up being one we can actually purchase.

