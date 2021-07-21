FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access

After kicking off today’s Among Us FREE trial offer, Nintendo is now offering Nintendo Switch Online for FREE as part of its latest 7-day trial promotion. Regularly $20 per year (or $35 for a family membership), any one yet to give the service a shot yet can now do so for 7-days completely free of charge, which will presumably also net you free access to Among Us for the same period. All you need to do is create or login in to your free My Nintendo account, head over to this landing page, and hit the redeem button. Head below for more details. 

Here’s how to score the seven days of Nintendo Switch Online for FREE:

  1. Create or login to your My Nintendo account.
  2. Navigate to this landing page and select the “Redeem” button. You’ll then receive a download code for the Nintendo Switch Online FREE 7 day trial.
  3. Lastly, head over to the Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch system and select the “Enter Code” option to input the download code you received in the last step. 

The collection of classic NES and SNES games is included with the Nintendo Online trial, much like online multiplayer gameplay, cloud save data features, and more. Here are a few things to keep in mind from Nintendo regarding the free trial:

The Free trial cannot be used with Nintendo Accounts that already have an active Individual Membership or Family Membership.

The Nintendo Switch Online free trial will automatically convert into a monthly membership, so be sure to manually cancel if you don’t want to start paying:

Your free trial will automatically convert into a monthly membership at the end of the trial period, unless you turn off automatic renewal before the end of the trial. Upon conversion of your free trial to a full membership, and on an ongoing basis thereafter, we will charge you the membership amount unless and until you turn off automatic renewal. Credit card/PayPal account required for users age 18 and up. Terms apply. You can check your membership status here. The code is valid until 9/13/2021 at 23:59 (Pacific Time).

As we mentioned above, Switch Online members can now play the full version of Among Us for FREE (and buy it for 30% off after the trail period is over). Then head over to our hands-on review of the all-new Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons for Switch before you dive into the ongoing Nintendo eShop summer sales with deals from $4. And here’s everything you need to know about the new Switch OLED model console

More details from Nintendo:

Experience a Nintendo Switch Online 7 Day Free Trial membership with this reward. My Nintendo members can use this reward even if they’ve already redeemed the Nintendo Switch Online free 7-day trial from Nintendo eShop!

