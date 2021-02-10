FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Switch Online expansion adds four new games to catalog

Every major console out there has an online subscription of some kind. Microsoft has Xbox Live Gold, for Sony it is PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo’s take is called Switch Online. Each puts their own spin on it, but a selection of bundled games is one of the perks found on every platform. Unlike Microsoft or Sony, Nintendo doesn’t offer recently released titles, but instead leans into the magic of nostalgia with an ever-growing list of NES and SNES games to pick from. February’s Nintendo Switch Online expansion will include one NES title alongside three SNES games. Continue reading to learn more.

February Switch Online expansion delivers four new games

Switch Online’s SNES catalog wins the battle for more games than NES this month. A total of three will be added there and the titles include Doomsday Warrior, Psycho Dream, and Prehistorik Man. Doomsday Warrior is a fighting game, Psycho Dream belongs is reminiscent of Castlevania, and Prehistorik Man follows a Stone Age storyline where a young man embarks on a journey to recover food that was stolen by dinosaurs.

When it comes to NES, only one game will be added: Fire ‘n Ice. This single-player puzzle game is a prequel to Solomon’s Key. Players put out fires by using ice blocks. With 150 levels in store, there should be plenty to keep gamers busy.

Pricing and availability

Switch Online subscribers will gain access to Fire ‘n Ice, Doomsday Warrior, Psycho Dream, and Prehistorik Man on February 17. Each title is only made available to those with a Switch Online membership, so existing subscribers won’t need to pay for anything. Anyone who has yet to adopt Switch Online will need to fork over a minimum of $7.99 to grab a three-month individual membership.

9to5Toys’ Take

February’s Switch Online expansion is arguably not as exciting as some other months. Recent highlights have included the Donkey Kong Country series, which includes a few games that I got many hours of enjoyment out of as a kid. That being said, we all have a few games that aren’t mainstream, and the titles included this month are bound to excite some Nintendo fans.

While there are certainly a few NES and SNES games that I’d love to see added, I’m more anxious to see new consoles like GameBoy Advance, Nintendo 64, and GameCube added to Switch Online. No plans to expand in this way have been shared by Nintendo at this time, but there’s always a chance, I suppose.

