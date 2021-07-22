FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker power strips, surge protectors, more are now up to 29% off starting at $11

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save 29% From $11

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its power strips, with everything from compact cubes to expansive offerings decked out with USB-C and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the PowerExtend USB Surge Protector for $21.99. Down from $30, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to the 27% in savings while beating the previous discounts by $2. This 6-outlet power strip arrives with added surge protection to defend against 900-Joule power spikes. There’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports that make this an excellent option for placing behind a nightstand or keeping at the desk. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $11.

Other notable Anker power strip deals:

And speaking of Anker, earlier this week we saw the launch of its latest charging stand, which arrives with a much more versatile design than you’ll find on any of the discounts today. Its new PowerWave Go arrives with a 3-in-1 form-factor complete with a 10,000mAh power bank and Qi charger, Apple Watch puck, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review right here.

Anker PowerExtend USB features:

Power Up to 9 Devices: 6 AC outlets and 3 USB ports power everything on your desk from a single compact device. Takes up less space on your desk thanks to a compact design with outlets located on three sides. Features fire-resistance, internal safety shutters, over-temperature protection, and more to deliver safe power to your connected devices. Includes PowerExtend USB 6-Outlet Pod, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, adhesive strip, and friendly customer service.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Elevate your office setup with Wali’s gas spring ...
Amazon’s #1 new release automotive refrigerator/f...
All-new Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote falls to Amaz...
Ditch the Peloton tax with this smart indoor exercise b...
Command damage-free hooks and hangers up to 46% off wit...
This 2-slot vertical aluminum laptop stand just hit $11...
Autonomous ErgoChair Pro upgrades your home office at $...
SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive lets you back...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $21 (Save 40%), more

From $6 Learn More
Save now

Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $18, more

From $4 Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

LEGO unveils two upcoming Halloween creations due out next month

Learn More
Save $20

Elevate your office setup with Wali’s gas spring triple monitor mount at $80 (Save $20)

$80 Learn More
60% off

KitchenAid steel dual platform scale now 50% off at $25 + more from $9 (Today only)

$9+ Learn More

RYOBI 100Ah 42-in. Zero Turn electric mower with bagging kit now $498 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More