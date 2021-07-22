Anker power strips, surge protectors, more are now up to 29% off starting at $11

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its power strips, with everything from compact cubes to expansive offerings decked out with USB-C and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the PowerExtend USB Surge Protector for $21.99. Down from $30, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to the 27% in savings while beating the previous discounts by $2. This 6-outlet power strip arrives with added surge protection to defend against 900-Joule power spikes. There’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports that make this an excellent option for placing behind a nightstand or keeping at the desk. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $11.

Other notable Anker power strip deals:

And speaking of Anker, earlier this week we saw the launch of its latest charging stand, which arrives with a much more versatile design than you’ll find on any of the discounts today. Its new PowerWave Go arrives with a 3-in-1 form-factor complete with a 10,000mAh power bank and Qi charger, Apple Watch puck, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review right here.

Anker PowerExtend USB features:

Power Up to 9 Devices: 6 AC outlets and 3 USB ports power everything on your desk from a single compact device. Takes up less space on your desk thanks to a compact design with outlets located on three sides. Features fire-resistance, internal safety shutters, over-temperature protection, and more to deliver safe power to your connected devices. Includes PowerExtend USB 6-Outlet Pod, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, adhesive strip, and friendly customer service.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!