Bundle Google’s latest Nest Thermostat with a Nest Mini speaker for $145 ($179 value)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Google Nest Thermostat bundled with a Nest Mini smart speaker for $144.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $179 for the entire package, with today’s offer marking the second-best value of the year and the lowest since Prime Day on the bundle. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design with frosted glass and a simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant so you can get the most out of the bundled Nest Mini, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon. Then head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $48 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure, you won’t find the voice control or other intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized cooling schedule throughout the rest of the summer. Plus, over 2,600 customers have found it to be a reliable option after leaving a 4.5/5 star rating.

But then go check out the other Google deals that are ready and waiting in our dedicated guide. Headlined by a notable pre-paid Google Pixel 5 discount at $282 off the going rate, you can also save on Pixel 4/XL cases from $23.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

