Expand seating with Zinus’ Jackie Loveseat Sofa at $250 (Reg. $329)

Reg. $329 $250

Amazon is offering the Zinus Jackie Loveseat Sofa for $250 shipped. That’s $79 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2021 offer we have tracked by $61. This minimalistic sofa features a clean style and “no-fuss woven fabric.” Its frame is ready to support up to 500 pounds of weight and no tools are required for assembly. Once you’ve pieced it together, measurements will span 53.5 by 31.1 by 34.7 inches. Zinus touts that assembly tends to take 20 minutes or less. With nearly 1,000 Amazon reviews so far, this sofa has garnered an average 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’ve got some pets that are bound to love catching some sleep on your new loveseat, you may want to pair today’s purchase with a Scotch-Brite Lint Roller at $5. It’s specifically touted as being great for picking up pet hair. There are 95 sheets in total, which should last quite a while, even if you go through one or two each time you clean.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse some of the other finds in our home goods guide. Headliners include a lengthy batch of sofas, settees, loveseats, and more from $188, this #1 new release automotive refrigerator/freezer at $300, and a selection of Command damage-free hooks and hangers as low as $5.

Zinus Jackie Loveseat Sofa features:

  • Don’t let your smaller spaces go bare! This 53 inch loveseat is soft yet supportive and perfectly suited for an apartment, small office or cozy nook
  • A naturally strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and durable woven fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 500 lbs; seat cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable, while back cushions are detachable

