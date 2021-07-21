Amazon is selling sofas, settees, loveseats, and more for as low as $188 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is offering up to 30% off sofas, settees, loveseats, and more. Our top pick is the Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa for $291.19 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This exceptional-looking sofa could prove to be a great way to refresh the appearance of your living room, home office, and more. It boasts a unique, mid-century modern look that’s not seen very often and is bound to take the look of your space to the next level. The entire piece measures 72.3 by 30.5 by 32.3 inches. It’s touted as having “extra plush cushioning,” which could make it a nice place to relax when watching TV, shopping online, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more seating options priced as low as $188.

More seating on sale:

Once you’re finished here, be sure to have a look at our home goods guide to see what other deals are ripe for the picking. Earlier today we pieced together a list of discounted desks from just $25 and prior to that we found this chic Amazon Basics office chair for $105.50. Other markdowns that will pair nicely with a new sofa include an up to 90-inch TV mount at $40.50 alongside Epson’s Home Cinema 1080p projector for $650.

Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa features:

This mid-century modern sofa is a wonderful addition to any room in your home. Featuring wood sides and rounded legs for a true Mid Century feel. This sofa has extra plush cushioning and a button Tufted Seat and Back. With both style and comfort, you cant go wrong with this sofa

