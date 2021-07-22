FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 new release automotive refrigerator/freezer just fell to $300 (Save $80)

-
AmazonHome GoodsROCKPALS
$80 off $300

ROCKPALS (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its 12V Portable 53-Quart Refrigerator/Freezer for $299.99 shipped once the on-page $80 off coupon has been clipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $36. Keep ice cold treats in the car with this portable refrigerator/freezer combo. It’s great for camping, boating, road trips, and or anywhere you can find a car or wall outlet. A digital display with capacitive buttons will make it a cinch to dial in your preferred temperature with a supported range of -4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Inside you’ll find 53 quarts of storage, ensuring there’s plenty of room for drinks, fruit, vegetables, dessert, and the list goes on. This #1 new release at Amazon has garnered a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you already have a cooler, you could opt to fill it with four Amazon Basics Reusable Ice Packs at $10 Prime shipped to increase the amount of time it can keep contents cool. Each unit spans roughly 4.8 by 4.8 by 0.5 inches and you’ll find a variety of colors to keep the interior of your cooler looking more lively and vibrant than ever.

Keep the ball rolling when you snag some of our other food-friendly deals. Recent and notable finds include this black steel 6-quart touchscreen air fryer for $55, a 6-piece vacuum sealer starter set at $30, and even the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker for $98. And don’t forget that this cold brew coffee maker is $15.

Rockpals 12V Portable 53-Quart Refrigerator/Freezer features:

This superior 53Q/50L camping freezer has a concise appearance with simple color assortment of black and white. Easy-to-operate screen with digital control panel, compact, steady and high-efficient design as well as its two power cables, make it ideal for indoor and outdoor fridge use. It is a perfect choice for you to enjoy fresh food and cold drinks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ROCKPALS

About the Author

KitchenAid steel dual platform scale now 50% off at $25...
All-new Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote falls to Amaz...
Ditch the Peloton tax with this smart indoor exercise b...
Command damage-free hooks and hangers up to 46% off wit...
This 2-slot vertical aluminum laptop stand just hit $11...
Autonomous ErgoChair Pro upgrades your home office at $...
Score a regularly $110 black steel 6-qt. touchscreen ai...
Anker power strips, surge protectors, more are now up t...
Show More Comments

Related

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: ROCKPALS 300W power station with 30W USB-C + 300W AC falls to $177, more

Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe corded telescoping hedge trimmer reaches up to 13-feet at $59, more

Learn More

Kick oil + gas to the curb with this $32 lightweight Greenworks blower, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $59+

ZWILLING 6-pc. reusable vacuum sealer starter set now $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $59+)

$30 Learn More
25% off

Bring a cold brew coffee maker home for the summer from $15 Prime shipped (25% off)

$15+ Learn More
60% off

KitchenAid steel dual platform scale now 50% off at $25 + more from $9 (Today only)

$9+ Learn More