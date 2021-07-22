Amazon’s #1 new release automotive refrigerator/freezer just fell to $300 (Save $80)

ROCKPALS (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its 12V Portable 53-Quart Refrigerator/Freezer for $299.99 shipped once the on-page $80 off coupon has been clipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $36. Keep ice cold treats in the car with this portable refrigerator/freezer combo. It’s great for camping, boating, road trips, and or anywhere you can find a car or wall outlet. A digital display with capacitive buttons will make it a cinch to dial in your preferred temperature with a supported range of -4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Inside you’ll find 53 quarts of storage, ensuring there’s plenty of room for drinks, fruit, vegetables, dessert, and the list goes on. This #1 new release at Amazon has garnered a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you already have a cooler, you could opt to fill it with four Amazon Basics Reusable Ice Packs at $10 Prime shipped to increase the amount of time it can keep contents cool. Each unit spans roughly 4.8 by 4.8 by 0.5 inches and you’ll find a variety of colors to keep the interior of your cooler looking more lively and vibrant than ever.

Keep the ball rolling when you snag some of our other food-friendly deals. Recent and notable finds include this black steel 6-quart touchscreen air fryer for $55, a 6-piece vacuum sealer starter set at $30, and even the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker for $98. And don’t forget that this cold brew coffee maker is $15.

Rockpals 12V Portable 53-Quart Refrigerator/Freezer features:

This superior 53Q/50L camping freezer has a concise appearance with simple color assortment of black and white. Easy-to-operate screen with digital control panel, compact, steady and high-efficient design as well as its two power cables, make it ideal for indoor and outdoor fridge use. It is a perfect choice for you to enjoy fresh food and cold drinks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!