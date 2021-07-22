FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Highly-rated ZIONOR Polarized Swim Goggles start at $12 via Amazon today (Up to 44% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ZIONOR (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 44% off its swimming goggles. One standout here is the ZIONOR G1 Polarized Swimming Goggles for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23, this is 35% in savings, and the lowest total we can find. Today’s offer is also matching the Amazon all-time low. Great for workouts in the pool, getting a better view on vacation, and more, these goggles feature polarized lens for protection against harmful UV rays as well as to “restore true color and eliminate reflected light.” Other features include a soft and flexible silicone gasket, adjustable split head strap, ergonomic nose bridge, and anti-fog tech for un-obstructed views. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

For something that will save you even more, check out the Aegend Swim Goggles at $12 Prime shipped. They carry solid ratings from over 41,000 Amazon customers and come in a wide range of colors. You’re forgoing the polarized lens here, but if it’s just for casual use, the savings might be worth it for some. 

Just make to browse through the other options in today’s swim goggles sale as you will find loads more options at around $15 as well as this polarized set at $12 Prime shipped

Head over to our sports/fitness guide for more deals on items to stay active this summer. Those include this highly-rated Delta Cycle storage hanger, these multi-tools and pocket knives from $8 for your outdoor adventures, and our coverage of the Nixon Heat Watch that brings Olympian-ready waterproofing. Plus, we are tracking some great offers on Apple Watch Series 6 at a new all-time low to support your summer workouts alongside the rest of our fitness tracker deals.

More on the ZIONOR G1 Polarized Swimming Goggles:

ZIONOR swim goggles featured with polarized lens, provides better eyes protection against harmful UV rays and lights, restore true color, eliminate reflected light and scattered light, for outdoor swimming, surfing, kayaking and other water related sports

