Save $129 on a cellular Apple Watch Series 6 at a new Amazon all-time low of $370

-
Save $129 $370

Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS + Cellular for $370 shipped. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at $129 in savings with today’s offer undercutting our previous mention by $30 to mark a new all-time low at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Speaking of all-time lows in the Apple space, there are plenty of compelling offerings in our guide this week. Headlined by this perfect back to school offer on the latest M1 MacBook Air at $800, you can also score a rare price cut on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 at $75 off.

Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular features:

  • GPS + Cellular model lets you call, text, and get directions without your phone
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5
  • 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

