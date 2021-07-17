Score your next multi-tool or pocket knife from $8 Prime shipped (Up to 34% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool for $10.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable multi-tool features needle-nose and standard pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, can opener, and more. It paves the way for you to tackle a wide variety of tasks without rummaging around for several tools. When folded, it spans just 4.1 by 1.5 by 0.8 inches, making it easy to pocket until needed. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more deals from $8.
More multi-tools and pocket knives:
- Sheffield Boreal Folding Pocket Knife: $11 (Reg. $14)
- Whetstone Matrix Stainless Steel Folding Knife: $9 (Reg. $11)
- Whetstone 10-in-1 Camping Tool: $8 (Reg. $12)
- View all…
Once you’re all done here, why don’t you take a moment to peruse some of the other deals we’ve spotted lately? Options include four Etekcity lanterns for $21.50, this Amazon-made 73-piece Wrench and Screwdriver Set at $13, and Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike for $205. And if you’d like to enjoy your yard, patio, or deck a bit more, consider grabbing this 3-piece Amazon Basics Gliding Patio Set for $217.
Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool features:
- 11-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, rope cutter, and file
- Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek black finish
- Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!