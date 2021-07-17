Score your next multi-tool or pocket knife from $8 Prime shipped (Up to 34% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool for $10.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable multi-tool features needle-nose and standard pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, can opener, and more. It paves the way for you to tackle a wide variety of tasks without rummaging around for several tools. When folded, it spans just 4.1 by 1.5 by 0.8 inches, making it easy to pocket until needed. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more deals from $8.

Once you’re all done here, why don’t you take a moment to peruse some of the other deals we’ve spotted lately? Options include four Etekcity lanterns for $21.50, this Amazon-made 73-piece Wrench and Screwdriver Set at $13, and Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike for $205. And if you’d like to enjoy your yard, patio, or deck a bit more, consider grabbing this 3-piece Amazon Basics Gliding Patio Set for $217.

Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

11-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, rope cutter, and file

Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek black finish

Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!