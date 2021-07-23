FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes gaming chair prices as low as $80 (Up to 42% off)

-
42% off From $80

Amazon is offering the BestOffice Gaming Chair in white for $79.99 shipped. While this specific colorway tends to sell for around $100, all others typically fetch $120. That works out to at least $20 in savings and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This offering features a padding design, can swivel 360 degrees, and easily roll from one side of your desk to the other thanks to built-in casters. The padding mentioned above is contoured and can be found not only along the back, but also in its headrest and arms. A heavy-duty build yields a 250-pound capacity. Soft PU leather is used throughout, aiming to provide this chair with a high-end feel despite wielding such an affordable price. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more gaming chairs up to $147 off.

More gaming chairs on sale:

Once you’re finished here, you may want to check out these Logitech G923 Xbox racing wheel sets from $300 alongside this batch of JLab USB-C microphones now priced from $40. And if you’d like to surround yourself in screens, Wali’s gas spring triple monitor mount is down to $80. Want a way to pass the time in between game downloads? If so, Franklin’s Mini Over Door Basketball Hoop just hit $13.50.

BestOffice Gaming Chair features:

  • Racing office chair comes with all hardware & necessary tools. Follow the gaming chair instructions, you’ll found easy to install, and computer chair estimated assembly time in about 10-15mins, supports up to 250 pounds.
  • Computer chair is made from soft PU leather upholstery and ample padding that is oil, and water resistant, it’s also makes the chair very easy to clean.
  • Gaming chair have adjustable lumbar support and generously padded, easily to eliminate any back pain that you may experience due to sedentary sitting and help relax your mind and relieve pressure.

