Franklin’s Mini Over Door Basketball Hoop just hit the Amazon low at $13.50 (45% off)

Reg. $25 $13.50

Amazon is now offering the Franklin Sports Over Door Basketball Hoop for $13.65 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $25, this is roughly 45% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A perfect addition for your home office, this over-the-door basketball setup features a shatter resistant backboard in case you feel the urge to slam one down in between meetings. The dual-spring rim will also help to “withstand 3-point shots and slam dunks.” Alongside the steel hardware, this set features “EVA foam to protect the door it’s installed on” and includes a 5-inch rubber ball with pump. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,500 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. More details below. 

Today’s deal is easily among the most affordable options we can find for a comparable mini hoop set. You could go with this far less robust Congerate Slam Dunk Mini Basketball Hoop sets up for $8 Prime shipped, just don’t expect it to stay up on the wall as well — it uses those suction cups to stay up there. Otherwise, use your savings towards some extra balls for the lead deal to get some 3-point shooting competitions going with the fam. 

Then go dive into our sports/fitness guide for additional deals on workout gear, outdoor adventure equipment, biking accessories and more. Amazon’s Folding Bike Lock just hit an all-time low, then check out this smart indoor exercise bike at $560, and score a discounted Apple Watch Series 6 to track all of your fitness activity this summer. 

More on the Franklin Sports Over The Door Basketball Hoop:

  • SHATTER RESISTANT BACKBOARD: We at Franklin play just as hard as you. The backboard on this set has been designed to outperform all other over the door basketball sets in the market
  • DUAL SPRING RIM: Bring your A-game! We have engineered this set to withstand 3-point shots and slam dunks
  • PRO BASKETBALL SETUP: Engineered to fit all common sized doors in a home or office. We have engineered this set to have a half inch of protective EVA foam to protect the door its installed on

