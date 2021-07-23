FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Highly-rated JLab USB-C microphones now starting from $40 with up to $60 in savings

Today we are tracking some notable deals on the highly-rated JLab USB-C microphone lineup. The official JLab Amazon store is now offering the entry-level model JLab Talk Go USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $49, this is matching the second best price we have tracked and is the lowest total we can find. This one still fetches $50 at Best Buy for comparison. As you might know from our launch coverage, this is the latest model from JLab with USB-C connectivity, 96kHz/24bit recording resolutions, and compatibility with your Mac right out of the box. Cardioid and omni directional pickup patterns to support various recording situations, onboard volume control, and a 3.5mm aux input for real-time listening round out the feature set here. It also ships with a 5-foot USB-C cable and a standard-sized 5/8-inch input for tripods and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 640 Amazon customers. Head below for deals on the higher-end models as well. 

More JLab USB-C mic deals:

For something even more affordable, the TONOR TC30 USB Mic is worth consideration. It carries solid ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers and comes in at $33 or less when you clip the on-page coupon. This one includes a standard USB-A connection, but that’s nothing a cheapie adaptor can’t change, and you’re also getting a mini tripod, pop screen, shock mount, and more. 

Then check out this ongoing offer on Elgato’s highly-rated Wave: 3 microphone and this even more affordable USB option at under $28

More on the JLab Talk Go USB Microphone:

  • Compact, Lightweight and Portable: Meet Talk GO, a compact, lightweight and portable microphone, with studio- quality performance. Offering a generous resolution of 96kHz/24BIT, Talk GO is great for calls, podcasts, gaming, ASMR, and voice overs using its two directional pattern modes, Cardioid and Omnidirectional.
  • Professional Grade Recording: Talk GO features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers a great dynamic sound range for everyday use. With its compact fit, and lightweight build, you can bring it anywhere, anytime.

