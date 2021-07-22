Ditch the Peloton tax with this smart indoor exercise bike at $560 (Save 20%)

RENPHO’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its AI-Powered Indoor Exercise Bike for $559.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $700, you’re looking at only the third notable price cut to date with today’s offer amounting to 20% in savings, beating our previous mention by $35, and marks a new all-time low. This indoor exercise bike lets you ditch the more expensive Peloton models while still taking advantage of some of its more enticing features. Pairing with a companion app that doesn’t require a subscription, you’ll have access to over 70 classes and AI-optimized workouts for helping you get in shape. Over 130 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to use some of your savings would be grabbing this highly-rated massage gun at $100. If you’re serious about getting in shape at home, using one of these to unwind helps keep your muscles from aching after intense workouts and the like. Over 7,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Then complete the package of your new workout routine by bringing the latest Apple Watch Series 6 into the picture. As one of the most compelling fitness trackers on the market, you can save $129 on the cellular model while scoring a new all-time low at Amazon.

RENPHO AI-Powered Exercise Bike features:

Fit for the whole family workout: Download the free AI Gym app and instantly connect to the AI Bike to track individual progress directly. This exercise bike features adjustable handlebars (height) and saddle (height/distance) to suit riders between 4’11” to 6’5″. Equipped with a smooth freewheel design, the AI Bike ensures utmost safety and allows for a seamless brake-free experience in a compact frame that is suitable for most homes.

