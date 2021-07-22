Amazon’s Folding Bike Lock just hit an all-time low at under $20 (Save 24%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Folding Bike Lock for $19.86 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have been on the hunt for a way to secure your bicycle, Amazon has you covered. This unit sports a folding design that expands when needed and collapses to a compact 7.7- by 2.2- by 3.7-inch form factor when not in use. It’s unlocked using a key, and you’ll get two with your purchase. Hardened steel rests underneath an ABS cover, making it difficult for thieves to penetrate. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While it may not fold like the deal above, you could opt for Emoly 5.9-foot Combination Bike Lock Cable instead to only spend under $8. It swaps keys for a 4-digit combination lock that is fully customizable. When it comes to reviews, this offering is only about half as popular as the lead deal, but so far it has garnered a similar 4.3/5 star rating.

After you’re done here, why not have a look at what else is in our sports and fitness guide? Recent additions include this smart indoor exercise bike at $560, a pair of highly-rated ZIONOR Polarized Swim Goggles at $12, and even the Delta Cycle bike storage hanger for $10.50. And if you’re in need of a new pocket knife or multi-tool, check out these options from $8 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics Folding Bike Lock features:

Black finish

Folding bike lock

Made of hardened steel with ABS cover

Keyed lock includes 2 keys Link width of 94 inches and length of 29 6 inches

Mounting Case included

