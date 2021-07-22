FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Folding Bike Lock just hit an all-time low at under $20 (Save 24%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessAmazon Basics
24% off Under $20

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Folding Bike Lock for $19.86 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have been on the hunt for a way to secure your bicycle, Amazon has you covered. This unit sports a folding design that expands when needed and collapses to a compact 7.7- by 2.2- by 3.7-inch form factor when not in use. It’s unlocked using a key, and you’ll get two with your purchase. Hardened steel rests underneath an ABS cover, making it difficult for thieves to penetrate. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While it may not fold like the deal above, you could opt for Emoly 5.9-foot Combination Bike Lock Cable instead to only spend under $8. It swaps keys for a 4-digit combination lock that is fully customizable. When it comes to reviews, this offering is only about half as popular as the lead deal, but so far it has garnered a similar 4.3/5 star rating.

After you’re done here, why not have a look at what else is in our sports and fitness guide? Recent additions include this smart indoor exercise bike at $560, a pair of highly-rated ZIONOR Polarized Swim Goggles at $12, and even the Delta Cycle bike storage hanger for $10.50. And if you’re in need of a new pocket knife or multi-tool, check out these options from $8 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics Folding Bike Lock features:

  • Black finish
  • Folding bike lock
  • Made of hardened steel with ABS cover
  • Keyed lock includes 2 keys Link width of 94 inches and length of 29 6 inches
  • Mounting Case included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Learn to draw with Wacom’s Intuos wireless tablet...
ORIA’s #1 best-selling 60-in-1 Precision Screwdri...
Sceptre’s new 24-inch curved 180Hz gaming monitor...
Expand seating with Zinus’ Jackie Loveseat Sofa a...
WeMo Outdoor Smart Plug works with Siri, Alexa, and Ass...
Need a new summer ride? Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-B...
LEGO’s new Flower Bouquet is on sale for one of t...
Save up to $402 on Samsung’s latest 2021 Frame 4K QLE...
Show More Comments

Related

Enjoy quieter lawn care with Greenworks electric mower at low of $100, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Get outside with this Woot electric scooter sale from $175, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

RYOBI 100Ah 42-in. Zero Turn electric mower with bagging kit now $498 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cut your water bill with an Orbit B-hyve sprinkler controller at $120, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 48%

Lamicall’s #1 best-selling bike phone holder plunges 48% to new low at $8.33, more

$8.33 Learn More

Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard lets you cruise the town + listen to tunes at $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More