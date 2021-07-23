Jabra 85t Wireless Earbuds matching Amazon low at $170 ($60 off) + more from $34

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds down at $169.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $230, this is 26% or $60 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, an the best price we can find. This set provides up to 25 hours of continuous operation via the included Qi-certified wireless and magnetic charging case. The microphone array features wind protection so you can take calls anywhere while the 12mm drivers are joined by active noise cancellation where users can dial in just the right amount via HearThrough mode. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers. More Jabra deals below.

Jabra headphone deals and more:

Prefer to take the Apple route instead? We are still tracking some great deals on AirPods from $120 as well as AirPods Max at $94 off. But we are also still seeing a $130 price drop on Klipsch’s T5 II Sport IP67 water-resistant earbuds alongside everything else in our headphones guide.

More on the Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds:

It turns out, you can have it all. Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds have been engineered with the most cutting-edge technology for a calls and music experience like never before…Featuring Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology, you can adjust your level of ANC (to cancel noise you don’t want to hear), or adjust your level of HearThrough mode (to let in what you do) using the Jabra Sound app…

