Just $100 scores you Klipsch’s T5 II Sport IP67 water-resistant earbuds (Reg. $229)

Reg. $229 $100

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Having entered at $229 last year, these recently dropped to $150 before falling another $50 in order to deliver a new all-time low at 56% off the going rate. As one of Klipsch’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Sport model delivers IP67 water-resistant design alongside memory foam ear tips and other features that make them ideal workout companions. You’ll also benefit from 8-hour battery life which jumps up to 24 thanks to the USB-C charging case which has a rugged design to match the earbuds themselves. Transparency mode completes the package here. Rated 4/5 stars from 490 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save some extra cash by going with Tribit’s FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $63 instead. These arrive with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, which means they should fare quite well against the T5 II above.

But then don’t forget that Apple’s AirPods Max have dropped to the second-best price to date. Following a series of mark downs that have been reducing the price as of late, we’re tracking a deep $94 in savings to deliver a new all-time low. Or just go with the AirPods Pro for $190, which scores you much of the same ANC, Hey Siri support, Spatial Audio, and more.

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds feature:

The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.

