LG’s updated high-tech face mask with built-in air purifiers and voice amp releases next month

We have new details on the high-tech LG face mask that was initially unveiled last year. Known as the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, it packs in air filters and fans as well as voice amplification and more to provide users an arguably more effective solution than a typical paper and material-based face covering. The new LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is scheduled to launch to the public starting next month, and you can get a closer look down below.

High-tech LG face mask

The new LG face mask was unveiled last year, but the brand has now upgraded the specs and feature set ahead of the official release.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier houses a 1,000mAh battery — up from the 820mAh power pack it debuted with — that recharges in around two hours via a USB cable and will last for up to eight hours at a time.

It also carries replaceable HEPA-style filters, as well as built-in fans to filter the incoming air around you. The latest version of the high-tech LG face mask boasts a smaller and lighter motor to power it all, despite still running for the same 8 hours and coming in at a tolerable 94 grams in weight.

With all of that tech in the way, you can imagine how much your voice would get muffled trying to conduct a conversation. And you’d be right. But LG has now installed its “VoiceOn” tech that automatically recognizes when you’re talking and engages the mask’s built-in mic, speaker, and voice amplifier so you can be heard loud and clear — not unlike will.i.am’s Xupermask or the high-tech Razer face mask we featured previously with N95 filtration, voice amplification, and even the RGB lighting the brand is known for.

The new LG face mask will launch in Thailand starting next month — the Thai Olympic team wore them on their way to Tokyo recently. But it appears as though it is still waiting on local regulators to approve its design for other regions. There is no word on a timeline here or an official price tag as of yet.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, for some, it’s starting to feel like we are ready to put the masks away, but that’s really not the case just yet. As the pandemic continues alongside a host of environmental issues, it would seem as though these things are here to stay, at least for some time longer. It is important to point out that LG is not marketing the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier as something that will protect against COVID-19, but like just about any other mask out there, it can certainly help the cause, at least to some degree.

