FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch tracks VO2 Max, breathing, more at $208 (Save 20%)

-
Fitness TrackerMobvoi
Reg. $260 $208

Mobvoi is currently offering its TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch for $207.99 shipped. Typically fetching $260, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer beating Amazon’s competing discount by $14 in order to mark the best price to date. This is also still one of the very first price cuts to date, as well. Having just launched in March, Mobvoi’s latest wearable arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, up to 30-day battery life, and Wear OS support for pairing with your Android or iOS device. That’s alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features like being able to monitor VO2 Max, breathing, stress, and heart rate. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings an Android-friendly wearable to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $40 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance, though you won’t find some of the more unique measurements tracked by the wearable found above.

On the iOS side of things, today saw a notable Apple Watch SE discount. Arriving with cellular connectivity, the latest and more affordable wearable from Apple is down to $290 alongside a series of official bands starting at $29.

TicWatch Pro S features:

This is an upgraded version from TicWatch Pro 2020, 1GB of RAM, upgraded with VO2 Max, TicExercise 3.0, TicSleep 2.0, IP68 Waterproof, TicBreathe monitors your heart rate, stress changes and helps you relax through breathing training ,TicHearing measures environmental noise. 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by dual layered technology and two modes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Mobvoi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Head back in time with 21st century feature: Amazfit Ne...
Strap Samsung’s refurb Galaxy Watch 3 onto your wrist...
Daily Double: Fitbit’s Versa 2 and Inspire 2 are ...
Withings Body highly-rated Apple Health smart scales up...
Amazfit’s new Bip S Lite 30-day smartwatch sees f...
Garmin’s new diving smartwatch goes where Apple W...
Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch is the personal tr...
Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches return to a...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Sony Alpha summer sale now live with up to $1,000 off mirrorless cameras, lens, more

$1,000 off Learn More

LG’s updated high-tech face mask with built-in air purifiers and voice amp releases next month

Learn More

Cuisinart launches new laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer [Deal]

Order Now! Learn More

Intel’s latest Beast Canyon NUCs support full-size GPUs with up to 8-core i9 CPUs

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Lumino City, FRAMED 2, Lichtspeer, Tempest, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 25%

Ring’s new Video Doorbell is down to one of its lowest prices yet at $45 (Save 25%)

$45 Learn More
Save now

Get this highly-rated junk cleaner for Mac with lifetime updates for just $10 (Reg. $29)

$10 Learn More
Save $90

Score $90 off ASUS’ 14-inch 64GB Chromebook, now $179 shipped

$179 Learn More