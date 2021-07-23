TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch tracks VO2 Max, breathing, more at $208 (Save 20%)

Mobvoi is currently offering its TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch for $207.99 shipped. Typically fetching $260, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer beating Amazon’s competing discount by $14 in order to mark the best price to date. This is also still one of the very first price cuts to date, as well. Having just launched in March, Mobvoi’s latest wearable arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, up to 30-day battery life, and Wear OS support for pairing with your Android or iOS device. That’s alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features like being able to monitor VO2 Max, breathing, stress, and heart rate. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings an Android-friendly wearable to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $40 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance, though you won’t find some of the more unique measurements tracked by the wearable found above.

On the iOS side of things, today saw a notable Apple Watch SE discount. Arriving with cellular connectivity, the latest and more affordable wearable from Apple is down to $290 alongside a series of official bands starting at $29.

TicWatch Pro S features:

This is an upgraded version from TicWatch Pro 2020, 1GB of RAM, upgraded with VO2 Max, TicExercise 3.0, TicSleep 2.0, IP68 Waterproof, TicBreathe monitors your heart rate, stress changes and helps you relax through breathing training ,TicHearing measures environmental noise. 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by dual layered technology and two modes.

