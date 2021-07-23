FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Stick falls to $130 following rare discount

$130

Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a rare discount on the streaming media player with today’s offer coming within $5 of the all-time low and marking the second-best price of the year. With Android TV at the center of the experience here, NVIDIA Shield delivers 4K HDR playback in a compact streaming stick package. Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review, which largely agrees with its 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

Get in the Android TV game for less by opting for the TiVo Stream 4K at $30 instead. This offering isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal in terms of performance, but will still deliver 4K HDR playback of popular streaming services alongside much of the same Google Assistant features.

If you’d rather get in on the latest from Apple on the otherhand, its recently-refreshed streamer is also on sale. Having dropped to a new all-time low of $180, the latest Apple TV 4K arrives with an improved Siri Remote and more. But then for all of the weekend’s other best deals, be sure to check out all of the markdowns in this Best Buy Black Friday in July sale.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick features:

Watch your favorite content with this NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player. The NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor ensures fast performance, and Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity help minimize buffering and maximize stream quality. This NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player includes an advanced remote that lets you search for and play content using voice commands.

